Luisa Mell denounced ex-husband for psychological pressure, says lawyer

Luisa Mell filed a protective measure against her ex-husband, alleging “psychological pressure”. In an interview with UOL, the lawyer Angelo Carbone said that businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky “can’t relax” and verbally threatens the 42-year-old presenter.

She denounced her husband for psychological pressure, verbal threat and coercion. He doesn’t give her peace of mind, he’s trying to take advantage of a delicate moment that Luisa is going through. The Maria da Penha Law does not only involve physical violence. Psychological torture, blackmail and moral aggression must also be punished.

Angelo Carbone, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

Angelo claims that Gilberto Zaborowsky uses issues related to his son and other family members to annoy and threaten Luisa. According to him, the urgent protective measure is important to avoid dialogue between the entrepreneur and the presenter.

O UOL had access to the document that is being processed in secret by the Court at the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). Luisa asks Gilberto to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters and prohibits him from entering places frequented by the presenter.

She is psychologically shaken. You are in a delicate moment, afraid of everything. In addition to the protective measure, we want to request the use of electronic ankle bracelets or house arrest to maintain control over the places he frequents. He can be criminally liable if he doesn’t follow the recommendation.

Angelo Carbone, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

O UOL contacted Gilberto Zaborowsky, but got no feedback on the lawyer’s statements.

R$ 5 million from the surgery

Angelo Carbone clarifies that the medical violence suffered by Luisa Mell, who underwent surgery in her armpits without authorizing the procedure, is not directly related to the complaint based on the Maria da Penha law.

They are different processes. We intend to sue the doctor for the unauthorized surgery, he was the one who performed the procedure without Luisa’s opinion. I will ask for R$ 5 million as compensation in this case. If the husband participated in the entire decision process, he will also need to answer for it in court.

angelo Carbon, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

However, the lawyer reports that the matter is constantly mentioned by Gilberto during threats. “He would not want to face a lawsuit after what happened and tries to coerce her not to go to court,” he said.

Luisa Mell sues Sikêra Jr. and asks for R$ 1 million

Recently, Luisa Mell also went to court to sue Sikêra Júnior alleging moral damages after statements by the presenter. According to the suit, he insinuated that the activist misused the foundation’s own money.

The presenter asked for compensation of R$ 1 million and a right of reply in the programs “Raul Gil”, on SBT, and “Alerta Nacional”, presented by Sikêra on RedeTV!.

Luisa Mell also requests that Sikêra be prohibited from mentioning her name with a fine stipulated at R$20,000 in case of disobedience.

“Those who offend are waiting for a claim for compensation. People had to stop this. R$ 1 million is not enough, I would like to put Sikêra in jail,” Angelo Carbone told UOL.