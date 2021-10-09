Luisa Mell goes to court after unauthorized surgery: “Worse than rape”

After reporting that she suffered medical violence while undergoing unauthorized underarm surgery, Luisa Mell must file a lawsuit against the surgeon in charge. The statement was made by the activist’s lawyer, Angelo Carbone, to the UOL portal.

“This is worse than rape. Both raped her while she was under anesthesia and continued unauthorized practices and procedures, which accumulated irreversible aesthetic damage. A real crime,” said Carbone.

Luisa recently denounced ex-husband Gilberto Zaborowsky for psychological pressure, verbal threats and attempted coercion. She also asked for an urgent protective measure against the businessman.

The new lawsuit filed by Luisa would investigate whether her ex-husband had anything to do with performing the surgery that was not authorized by the activist.

“We intend to sue the doctor for the unauthorized surgery, he was the one who performed the procedure without Luisa Mell’s opinion. I’m going to ask $5 million in damages in this case. If the husband participated in the entire decision process, he will also need to answer for this in court”, added the lawyer.

