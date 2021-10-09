Luisa Mell wants to denounce surgeon for medical violence, says lawyer

After reporting that she suffered medical violence while undergoing unauthorized underarm surgery, Luisa Mell must file a lawsuit against the surgeon in charge. The presenter recently denounced the ex-husband Gilberto Zaborowsky by psychological pressure, verbal threat and attempted coercion.

The 42-year-old activist’s intention was revealed by her lawyer, Angelo Carbone, in contact with the UOL.

This is worse than rape. Both raped her while she was under anesthesia and continued unauthorized practices and procedures, which accumulated irreversible aesthetic damage. A real crime.

angelo Carbone, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

The new action would investigate whether the presenter’s ex-husband, Gilberto Zaborowsky, had any relationship with the performance of the surgery that was not authorized by the activist. Luisa Mell recently filed a request for an urgent protective measure against the businessman, to whom she was married for ten years. The relationship ended in July this year.

We intend to sue the doctor for the unauthorized surgery, he was the one who performed the procedure without Luisa Mell’s opinion. I’m going to ask $5 million in damages in this case. If the husband participated in the entire decision process, he will also need to answer for it in court.

Angelo Carbone, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

Luisa Mell recently revealed that she suffered an episode of medical violence. In a post on social media, she said she is “struggling to be able to repair errors” and said she “has taken one more step” by performing a new surgery, but did not give details of the procedure.

Angelo Carbone explains that the request for urgent protective measure is not directly related to the episode of medical violence, but the unauthorized surgery is constantly mentioned by Gilberto during threats against the activist.

“He would not want to face a lawsuit after what happened and is trying to coerce his ex-wife,” he said. Based on the Maria da Penha law, Luisa Mell’s complaint against her ex-husband points to “psychological pressure and verbal abuse”.

O UOL contacted Gilberto Zaborowsky, but received no feedback on the statements made by Luisa Mell’s lawyer.

Emergency protective measure

According to Angelo Carbone, the urgent protective measure against her ex-husband was requested because Gilberto “doesn’t give peace” to the presenter and constantly threatens.

She denounced her husband for psychological pressure. He doesn’t give her peace of mind, he’s trying to take advantage of a delicate moment that Luisa is going through. The Maria da Penha Law does not only involve physical violence. Psychological torture, blackmail and moral aggression must also be punished.

angelo Carbon, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

O UOL had access to the document, which requests the urgent protective measure and is being processed in secret by the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). Luisa asks Gilberto to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters and prohibits him from entering places frequented by the presenter.

In addition to the protective measure, we want to request the use of electronic ankle bracelets or house arrest to maintain control over the places he frequents. He can be criminally liable if he doesn’t follow the recommendation.

angelo Carbon, Luisa Mell’s lawyer

Luisa Mell sues Sikêra Jr. and asks for R$ 1 million

Recently, Luisa Mell also went to court to sue Sikêra Júnior alleging moral damages after statements by the presenter. According to the suit, he insinuated that the activist misused the foundation’s own money.

The presenter asked for compensation of R$ 1 million and a right of reply in the programs “Raul Gil”, on SBT, and “Alerta Nacional”, presented by Sikêra on RedeTV!.

Luisa Mell also requests that Sikêra be prohibited from mentioning her name with a fine stipulated at R$20,000 in case of disobedience.

“Those who offend are waiting for a claim for compensation. People had to stop that. R$ 1 million is not enough, I would like to put Sikêra in jail,” he told the UOL Luisa’s lawyer, Angelo Carbone.