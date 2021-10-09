Lukaku leaves Belgium’s rally on the eve of the League of Nations game against Italy | league of nations

Striker Romelu Lukaku left Belgium’s concentration on Saturday, the eve of the match against Italy in Turin. The teams face each other for third place in the League of Nations. At a press conference, coach Roberto Martínez informed that the player’s departure was for medical reasons.

“Lukaku’s muscles are overloaded. As it could not work well here, they returned to Tubize (in Belgium), where they will be able to prepare for the return to the club – said the coach.

Absent from the morning training, he is the third athlete in the Belgian delegation to be released after the semifinal defeat against France, last Wednesday. On Friday, right-back Thomas Foket and forward Eden Hazard were also gone. The two had muscle problems on the day of the match against the French.

Lukaku is one of the top scorers in the competition, alongside Erling Haaland, Norway, and Ferrán Torres, Spain, all with six goals scored. The Belgian had chances to finish the tournament as the top scorer.

Italy and Belgium face off at 10 am (GMT) this Sunday, at the Arena Juventus, in Turin. The final between Spain and France will be at 15:45, at the San Siro. You will be able to follow these two matches in Real Time in ge.

