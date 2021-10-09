Madeleine McCann Case: Prosecutor Says Conviction of Killer, But Admits He Has No Evidence on How Death Occurred | World

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said the investigation into the Madeleine McCann case is convinced that the girl missing since 2007 was murdered by suspect Christian Brückner.

In an interview with the newspaper “Mirror”, Wolters said that prosecutors have evidence to indict Brückner, but he admitted that he had no information about how Madeleine would have died. He indicated that the investigation should be completed in 2022.

“We are confident that we have the man who took her and killed her,” the prosecutor said. “Now it’s possible we can charge him. We have that evidence now.”

Parents are not behind the girl’s disappearance, Germany’s MP said

However, the prosecutor said the aim is to charge Brückner with as much evidence as possible. Investigators take advantage of the fact that the suspect has already been detained for sex crimes to answer questions that still exist.

“I’m not saying what we have is insufficient now. But he’s in prison, so we don’t have that pressure on us,” Wolters said.

According to the prosecutor in the case, there are no details on how Madeleine would have died, nor evidence such as DNA or photos that link Brückner to an alleged murder. Although, the investigation believes that other elements link the suspect to the crime..

“We don’t have a body or DNA, but we have other evidence. Based on the evidence we have, there’s no other conclusion,” Wolters pointed out.

“I can’t say on what basis we assume she’s dead. But for us, there’s no other possibility. There’s no hope that she’s alive,” he said.

The “Mirror” reports that among the evidence analyzed is a confession that Brückner reportedly made to a friend and an analysis of a telephone indicating that he was at the hotel where Madeleine was last seen.

“It’s circumstantial evidence – we don’t have any scientific evidence,” the prosecutor admitted.

Maddie – as Madeleine was known – disappeared in May 2007 when she was 3 years old. She was staying at a hotel in Praia da Luz, in southern Portugal.

The girl disappeared while her parents went out to dinner. In recent years, the case has gone through twists and turns, without authorities reaching a conclusion.

The investigation had already stated in 2020 that it considered that Madeleine was dead. At the time, Brückner was named as suspected of being involved in the case.

In 2019, he was convicted of raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005. The crime took place in Praia da Luz, the same city where Madeleine disappeared.

Brückner denies involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance and refuses to speak to the police and prosecutors.