Maju Coutinho can command Fantástico in 2022

WL! After the announcement that Thaddeus Schmidt will be the new presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”, from Rede Globo, it seems, Maju Coutinho should take the place of the presenter in “Fantastic”. The information is from UOL.

Tiago’s departure and Schmidt’s departure for the reality show was the perfect opportunity for the journalist to change. Already the command of “Jornal Hoje”, currently with Maria Julia Coutinho, it will be for the journalist Caesar Tralli.

Journalist Thiago Oliveira was also one of the names quoted to lead the attraction. The presenter was also a bet for “BBB22”, but there is still nothing officially defined by the broadcaster.

Maju renewed his contract with Globo until 2025. In addition to her, the station also renewed his contract with Fatima Bernardes, Pedro Bial, Luciano Huck, André Marques, Marcio Garcia, Fernanda kind, Patricia Poet, William Bonner, Ana Paula Araújo, Ana Maria Braga, Caesar Tralli and A-N-A stolen, all until the same year.

TADEU SCHMIDT AT BBB

Jeez, what a chair dance! TV Globo would already have the replacement for James Leifert in command of “Big Brother Brasil 22”. According to Notícias da TV, the station is thinking about Thaddeus Schmidt and not in Marcos Mion.

According to the publication, the strategy would be to maintain command of the program with journalists, something that has been done since the arrival of the reality show in Brazil. Having a journalist in charge of the BBB would maintain a tradition of the format.

It is worth remembering that Tadeu Schmidt is a great success with children with the painting Cavalinhos do Fantástico.

TIAGO LEIFERT’S EXIT FROM TV GLOBO

After taking fans by surprise by announcing his departure from Globo after a 16-year career with the network, James Leifert, following the tradition of all those eliminated from “BBB21”, was present at Mais Você’s breakfast, with Ana Maria Braga. Thrilled, the presenter could not contain the emotion when receiving the presenter, in addition to weaving praises to him, who says goodbye leaving “all the doors open and hundreds of friends”.

“Besides being the guy, he is unanimous. Three words define it: competence, courage and truth. And he’s a whiner too. With joy and regret for the news, Tiago comes to have breakfast with me”, began Ana Maria, who took care to prepare the table with gluten-free and lactose-free foods, especially for the presenter.

The decision to leave Globo did not come overnight. According to Tiago, the first time that the feeling of change was a long time ago. However, it was only last year that the presenter actually felt it was time to leave.

“I’ve lived this four years ago, but I buried this desire. My story begins 20 years ago when I moved to the United States. My goal in life was to work in Globo’s sport and I wanted to prepare myself”, he recalled, who said that when he arrived in the country to study and improve his knowledge of TV, he shifted into fifth gear and never stopped.

“I promised my father and mother: ‘I’m going to study, I’m going to get the best internship, I’m going to do what I can to be the best.’ I honored my parents’ trust. I did the best I could and when I came back I went in with a lot of desire. I’m very competitive, my internal competition is huge, an obsession, I need to declare victory”, he continued, who now feels the nostalgia of 20 years ago when he said goodbye to his family to embark for the United States. Also because, according to him, “leaving Globo goes far beyond the job, it’s like leaving home”.

