Man finds snake in drying rack while putting dishes away

Early in the morning, shortly after waking up, an Australian was surprised to find a python snake in his dish drainer, after having already stored part of the kitchen utensils that were in the object, in New South Wales.

Keith Williams shared the discovery on his Twitter profile, showing several photos of the reptile and its way out of the house, without the resident forcing him to leave or calling someone to help him get rid of the reptile.

“I can’t believe I emptied part of the drying rack before I noticed. Okay, I had just woken up and was waiting for coffee, but still…” wrote the man in the caption that accompanied the photo of the python, curled between cups.