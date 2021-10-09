Man finds snake in drying rack while putting dishes away

Early in the morning, shortly after waking up, an Australian was surprised to find a python snake in his dish drainer, after having already stored part of the kitchen utensils that were in the object, in New South Wales.

Keith Williams shared the discovery on his Twitter profile, showing several photos of the reptile and its way out of the house, without the resident forcing him to leave or calling someone to help him get rid of the reptile.

“I can’t believe I emptied part of the drying rack before I noticed. Okay, I had just woken up and was waiting for coffee, but still…” wrote the man in the caption that accompanied the photo of the python, curled between cups.

The unexpected encounter took place on Wednesday (6). Gradually, the snake began to uncoil and came out of the drying rack on its own. The Australian returned to giving updates to the followers saying that the python had already left the house and that, then, his next task would be to wash again the dishes that served as support for it, but, shortly afterwards, the man registered that the animal was still inside the house.

Instead of being scared, Keith made a point of stressing that the presence of snakes in his land was not unprecedented and that he does not usually force a retreat, recalling an impressive video from 2017, in which two snakes appear entwined in front of the window of your kitchen, preventing the resident from reaching your clothesline.

Just four days later, in the same year, the Australian photographed three pythons crawling around the outside. The man was surprised by the repercussions of the new episode involving the “lovely” snake and announced his presence on local TV shows.