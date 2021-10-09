Mano Walter shows his baby in a costume on Northeastern Day: “how cute”

Singer Mano Walter and his wife delighted in showing their one-year-old son José

The singer bro walter and his wife, the digital influencer Debora Silva, made a rare family appearance. They are parents of little José Walter. The one-year-old baby, for now, is the couple’s only child.

Married since 2019, recently, Mano and Débora renewed their vows. The intimate ceremony received few guests. The bride and groom were in a boat that sailed through a lagoon, at sunset.

This Friday (08), the famous dad returned to delight his fans. The artist from Alagoas published a photo with his wife and baby. It so happens that today is celebrated the Northeastern Day. So, in the click, the trio appears wearing those typical leather hats.

“Congratulations, my wonderful people. I am very proud to be from the Northeast and to share our culture with the whole world! The photo is old, but it represents the pride of being northeastern. Me, my love Débora Silva and our little northeastern José! #proudnordestino”, he wrote bro walter.

It didn’t take long for the publication to receive many comments. “Beautiful! Long live the Northeast and our beloved and happy people”, celebrated a follower. Another stated: “This family is blessed. Long live the people of the Northeast”. And another declared: “you represent me! How proud of the Northeast and how cute this boy is”.

A netizen assured: “these people from the Northeast are awesome, beautiful countrymen”. And another joked: “Hey, good looking couple! Northeasterners, yes, sir”. While another declared: “This is a beautiful photo of you, I’m also very proud of my land”.

Débora Silva also paid tribute to her husband. “I’m here with a northeastern guy who represents his state a lot. I am very proud to be married to a northeastern man who honors his culture and traditions”, said the wife of bro walter.

“The Northeast has my heart and I feel part of it. I want to leave my congratulations to all northeasterners. I love living here, I’m so proud of you all. I married one and I have a son from the Northeast. Congratulations!” concluded the influencer.

