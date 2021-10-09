Marco das Ferrovias: Freight savings could reach 40%, Tarcísio tells CNN

Approved in the Senate this week, the Legal Framework for Railways may reduce the value of freight to companies by up to 40%, estimated the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas, this Friday (8), in an interview with CNN.

The project’s objective is to make investment in the railway sector more attractive to private companies. The text now goes on to be discussed in the Chamber.

“We estimate freight savings that can reach between 30% and 40% of what we have today. This increase in the offer of rail transport with the capacity it makes available to us should bring important competition to the transport sector, increasing our efficiency and providing this reduction in freight”, he said.

Tarcísio cites as an example the paving of the stretch of BR-163 between Mato Grosso and the port of Miritituba, in Pará, which, according to the government, reduced the cost of road freight by up to 11%. The government’s analysis is that the improvement was reflected in Mato Grosso’s exports and allowed for a significant percentage increase in 2020 compared to the traditional ports of Santos/SP and Paranaguá/PR.

The reduction in freight prices should also reflect on Brazil’s competitiveness compared to other countries.

“With more rail offerings, Brazil will become an extremely competitive country. We will be able to transport cargo, for example, to Asia at lower prices than American producers without a shadow of a doubt”, he says.

According to the minister, the government hopes that the new law will make room for a “great railway revolution” in the country, which traditionally invests more in highways. “We are going to walk with great strides so that the participation of the railway mold in the matrix goes from the current 21% to something close to 40% in 15 years”, he says.

In this process, the government expects investments that can reach R$ 80 billion.

“The first days of the current provisional measure (MP 1,065) have already made authorizations possible and show that the measure was correct and how important it is for us to move in that direction. There were 19 requests for railway authorization to various segments. More than 10 states of the federation are being contemplated”, he said.

The minister considers the text that came out of the Senate “round” and in conditions to be approved in the Chamber, where it may undergo some adjustment by the deputies.

“We are very optimistic about the speed of processing”.

passenger train

Tarcisio also highlighted the benefit that the new rules can bring to the transport of passengers in the country.

“Many times, the passenger train is not viable due to the rigidity of the regulation, the inability to earn ancillary revenues. In this sense, the authorization promotes a lighter regulatory system, with a more private characteristic, which can generate more revenue for companies in other ways”, he says.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

