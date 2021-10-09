Marcos Pontes reveals surprise and says he is thinking of leaving the Ministry after cutting revenue

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, said he was “very upset, in addition to stating that he was “caught by surprise” after learning of a substantial cut in his portfolio.

Pontes refers to the approval last Thursday (7) of the approval of the Bill that takes R$ 600 million of resources from his ministries to redistribute the amount in other areas.

“Yesterday was a very tense day. I was trying to understand what was going on. We are going to send official messages to the Economy and to the Budget Board so that there is an immediate replacement of this resource”, said the minister.

Pontes’ statement was given during an interview after the 1st Brazilian Fair of Nióbio, which had the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo. Despite the setback, the minister made a point of stressing that he trusts his boss and Flávia Arruda, minister of the Secretary of Government.

The news of the cut even shook Marcos Pontes about a possible exit from office, but he says he reassessed the situation and moved on.

“We have good days and bad days, yesterday I was very, very upset. If you asked me yesterday I would say yes [que pensou sobre o assunto]. But today, seeing all this here, seeing those young people getting those medals [em referência a uma cerimônia que aconteceu mais cedo durante a feira], I think ‘I have to continue to help take this forward’. I would feel really bad to go out and let all these people down. When you lead a squadron, you have to go all the way. There’s going to be a good day, there’s going to be a bad day, there’s going to be a day when you’re going to fly in the sky like a brigadier with the squadron and days with an anti-aircraft aircraft. It has to hold up for the sake of science.”

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence