‘Marisa Monte was my girlfriend and nobody knew it’, reveals Alexandre Frota – Famous

the federal deputy
Alexandre Frota
(
PSDB-SP
), revealed in an interview with
Love Bullshit Podcast
, presented by
Rafael Cortez
, last Thursday (10/07), who already dated the singer
Marisa Monte
.
The congressman also said that he does not usually talk about past relationships. The history of the two, until then, was not known by the public.
“That’s something I’ve never told anyone. I met Marisa Montes many years ago, in Rio, doing a piece by Miguel Falabella, the Rocky Horror Show. She was my girlfriend, no one knew. I told you now because you played and with I have the greatest respect. We dated for a while. I spent many years at her house in Urca. She sang a lot at that time and did Falabella musicals,” declared the politician.
alexander
he also said that the first meeting with the muse of MPB took place in
1982
. Seven years later, the artist gained national fame with the song
well if you wanted
.
“I don’t want her to be sad because I revealed it here. I think she’s a great woman, a great actress, a nice person who has a respectful job around the world. She was part of my life,” he explained.
Check out the full interview below:
Past as a porn actor
Recently,
Fleet
told in a chat to the podcast
4talk Cast
, commanded by
Victor Sarro
and
Cintia Chagas
, who does not regret having made the erotic films and who received R$ 500 thousand and an apartment in
So Paulo
, in the amount of R$ 180 thousand, for the participation in porn movies.
“I did it for money. I chose to do something I liked to do and still make money. I chose the best producer and went. I went in and the guy didn’t believe it. He looked at my face and laughed. But I said I would do it. I don’t regret it. of having done. At the time it was very good”.
