‘Marisa Monte was my girlfriend and nobody knew it’, reveals Alexandre Frota – Famous

by

reproduce
Alexandre Frota reveals that he already dated the singer Marisa Monte (photo: Reproduo/YouTube/Divulgao/Montagem)

the federal deputy


Alexandre Frota

(

PSDB-SP

), revealed in an interview with

Love Bullshit Podcast

, presented by

Rafael Cortez

, last Thursday (10/07), who already dated the singer


Marisa Monte

.

The congressman also said that he does not usually talk about past relationships. The history of the two, until then, was not known by the public.

“That’s something I’ve never told anyone. I met Marisa Montes many years ago, in Rio, doing a piece by Miguel Falabella, the Rocky Horror Show. She was my girlfriend, no one knew. I told you now because you played and with I have the greatest respect. We dated for a while. I spent many years at her house in Urca. She sang a lot at that time and did Falabella musicals,” declared the politician.

alexander

he also said that the first meeting with the muse of MPB took place in

1982

. Seven years later, the artist gained national fame with the song

well if you wanted

.

“I don’t want her to be sad because I revealed it here. I think she’s a great woman, a great actress, a nice person who has a respectful job around the world. She was part of my life,” he explained.

Check out the full interview below:

Past as a porn actor

Recently,

Fleet

told in a chat to the podcast

4talk Cast

, commanded by

Victor Sarro

and

Cintia Chagas

, who does not regret having made the erotic films and who received R$ 500 thousand and an apartment in

So Paulo

, in the amount of R$ 180 thousand, for the participation in porn movies.

“I did it for money. I chose to do something I liked to do and still make money. I chose the best producer and went. I went in and the guy didn’t believe it. He looked at my face and laughed. But I said I would do it. I don’t regret it. of having done. At the time it was very good”.

Alexandre Frota