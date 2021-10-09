‘Marisa Monte was my girlfriend and nobody knew it’, reveals Alexandre Frota – Famous

Alexandre Frota reveals that he already dated the singer Marisa Monte (photo: Reproduo/YouTube/Divulgao/Montagem)

the federal deputy

Alexandre Frota



(



PSDB-SP



), revealed in an interview with



Love Bullshit Podcast



, presented by



Rafael Cortez



, last Thursday (10/07), who already dated the singer

Marisa Monte



.

The congressman also said that he does not usually talk about past relationships. The history of the two, until then, was not known by the public.

“That’s something I’ve never told anyone. I met Marisa Montes many years ago, in Rio, doing a piece by Miguel Falabella, the Rocky Horror Show. She was my girlfriend, no one knew. I told you now because you played and with I have the greatest respect. We dated for a while. I spent many years at her house in Urca. She sang a lot at that time and did Falabella musicals,” declared the politician.

alexander



he also said that the first meeting with the muse of MPB took place in



1982



. Seven years later, the artist gained national fame with the song



well if you wanted



.

“I don’t want her to be sad because I revealed it here. I think she’s a great woman, a great actress, a nice person who has a respectful job around the world. She was part of my life,” he explained.

Past as a porn actor



Recently,



Fleet



told in a chat to the podcast



4talk Cast



, commanded by



Victor Sarro



and



Cintia Chagas



, who does not regret having made the erotic films and who received R$ 500 thousand and an apartment in



So Paulo



, in the amount of R$ 180 thousand, for the participation in porn movies.