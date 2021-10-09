‘Marisa Monte was my girlfriend and nobody knew’

Alexandre Frota revealed that he has dated singer Marisa Monte. In an interview with “Love Treta Podcast”, presented by Rafael Cortez, the federal deputy (PSDB-SP) explains that he never commented on the relationship.

I met Marisa Montes many years ago, in Rio, doing a play by Miguel Falabella, the ‘Rocky Horror Show’. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew. I said now why you played and with the greatest respect. We dated for a while. I spent many years at her house in Urca. She already sang a lot at that time and did Falabella’s musicals.

Alexandre Frota to the ‘Love Treta Podcast’

The first encounter reported by Frota after 36 minutes of interview took place in 1982. The artist was successful all over Brazil only in 1989 after the release of the song “Bem Que Se Quis”.

I don’t want her to be sad because I revealed it here. I think she’s a great woman, a great actress, a nice person who has a respectable job around the world. It was part of a process in my life.

The federal deputy highlighted the affection for the family of Marisa Monte. “It’s not gossip. I’m talking in a super respectful way,” he reinforced when revealing the relationship from the 1980s.

In August, Alexandre Frota commented on his career as a porn actor in an interview with the podcast “4talk Cast”. “I’ve made a film with a transvestite too and I won very well,” he said during the conversation.