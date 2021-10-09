Marvel’s Avengers gained explosion in popularity with Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers was added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in late September, and since then has seen an explosion in popularity, attracting a significant amount of new gamers.

Until then, the game was seen as a failure by the public and by the specialized critics, with very low numbers of simultaneous players and even at the expense of Square Enix, distributor of the game developed by Crystal Dynamics.

With your arrival to the Game Pass in just one week Avengers is already in the Top 10 most played on the service. And more: the game even entered the Top 15 most played on Xbox as a whole. The information is from YouTuber Benji-Sales, specializing in metrics and sales data for the video game industry.

Marvel’s Avengers is in the Top 10 Most Popular Games on Game Pass and has risen into the Top 15 Most Played Games on Xbox overall in the United States since being added to Game Pass last week Definitely looks like entering the service saw a huge boost in player counts pic.twitter.com/XnStvPy22m — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 5, 2021

“Marvel’s Avengers is in the Top 10 Most Popular Games on the Game Pass and has climbed to the Top 15 Most Played Xbox Games in the United States since it was added to the Game Pass last week.

It definitely seems that joining the service has generated a big increase in the player count.”

As noted by Forbes, the YouTuber’s shared list shows that the Avengers game is doing very well, especially considering the other titles that are also listed in the Xbox Tops. Avengers shares space with heavyweight games like Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty Warzone.

In addition, the vehicle also states that according to data released by the NPD, a group specializing in the analysis of market metrics, Marvel’s Avengers was one of the top 10 best-selling games last year, being the only original, non-sequence, and non-remake game to appear on the list.

Previously available on PS Now in the United States, the Avengers game has come into service at Microsoft globally giving players access to the main campaign, the three DLC campaigns and all characters released to date. Each hero has their own card, which acts as a completely optional battle pass, which can be purchased in-game to unlock credits and cosmetic items.

Additionally, several other heroes and villains are planned to make the title next year, across all platforms and free of charge for all players. On PlayStation, the game should receive the exclusive Spider-Man character soon.

Marvel’s Avengers has versions for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC.