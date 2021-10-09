Mauro: Flamengo cast for three competitions, not for Elimination – 10/09/2021

Flamengo has one of the most federated squads in Brazilian football and has been strengthened during the current season, with the arrivals of defender David Luiz, midfielder Andreas Pereira and striker Kenedy, but coach Renato Gaúcho needs to deal with the loss of athletes due to injuries and also due to calls for selections, since the Brazilian Championship did not stop at FIFA dates, nor were the games of the underemployed teams postponed, which generated red-black protests.

on the podcast Ball Posse #167, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the club has built a strong squad aiming to compete in different competitions in the season, and not to serve national teams, noting that, as in the case of European clubs, which lose several players called up, Brazilian football should stop, how charged Flamengo.

“I understand it in the following way, Flamengo has prepared to face three competitions, not four competitions. Flamengo doesn’t want to play in the qualifiers, so when you assemble a squad, Flamengo is in three competitions, Flamengo wants to compete in all three, the Brazilian, the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. For that, he needs a squad and then the coach has to take turns, but in addition to that he loses players who are underemployed,” says Mauro Cezar.

“Flamengo is the club that is complaining, unlike Atlético-MG, which through the Atlético-MG board does not complain, the coach says they want to play, so the view we have is that Atlético-MG wants play even without people, damn it, date Fifa, calendar is not a problem, let’s go. Flamengo is the opposite, complains, complained at the time, in my view, inadequate, now with Renato, I already said, about him complaining at another time and not after the game,” he adds.

The journalist cites the tweet he published in 2012, when he criticized the Brazilian football calendar and criticized the fact that it has not changed yet, in addition to the acceptance by many who should demand changes. Mauro points out that even Argentina stops their competitions when FIFA dates are held, while Brazil does not follow in this direction.

“We were talking about the calendar in 2012 and it’s still crap, it hasn’t changed. Now, what I think is worse in this scenario is conformism. ‘Oh it’s like that, it’s never going to change’. Even in the press. Imagine if everything in our lives, in the history of humanity, it was like this. ‘It won’t change, it’s this way, let’s accept it as it is’, Things that are happening there, which generate so many protests: ‘Oh no, leave it at that, everything’s fine’. complaint, unless you think it’s cool, but there are people who think it’s cool, especially those who don’t have a player called up,” says Mauro.

“Even in Argentina, which is, in many ways, messier than Brazil in its football, and look at the mess there in the AFA and in that Argentine football organization is no small thing, even they stop, even Argentina When even Argentina stops and Brazil doesn’t, there’s really something very wrong there,” he concludes.

