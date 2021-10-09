Meat, fuel and airfare soar in the pandemic; see the price rise – 10/08/2021 – Market

Meat, various foods, fuel and airfare. These are some examples of items that illustrate the price spike felt by Brazilians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scenario is portrayed by a survey by economist André Braz, from FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), at the request of sheet.

To analyze the escalation of inflation, the researcher used results from the IPC (Consumer Price Index) verified during the health crisis, between February 2020 and September 2021.

The survey, carried out by FGV Ibre, covers seven capitals: São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Recife and Porto Alegre. From February 2020 to September 2021, the CPI had a variation of 11.59% in general terms.

In the cutout by groups, the greater and widespread increase in foods frequently used in barbecues and parties is noteworthy.

Beef (35.31%), chicken in pieces (32.62%), whole chicken (28.21%) and pork meat (25.26%), for example, soared with the heated demand in the international market.

In addition, inputs used in animal husbandry, such as corn (the basis for animal feed), have also become more expensive. Thus, they end up creating additional pressure for the final prices of animal protein.

“Meat is among the villains in the pandemic. Many Brazilians cut consumption, others unfortunately began to look for bones for food. This shows how difficult it is to access these products”, analyzes Braz. As many bones have meat leftovers, they are boiled and used to complement the meal.

The prices of other foods often related to parties and get-togethers, such as sausage and sausage (30.65%), canned corn (23.66%), popcorn (21.1%) and ready-to-eat cake (14.61% ), were also higher in the pandemic.

Braz also draws attention to the skyrocketing values ​​of items needed for tours and trips.

In this group, the highlight is the national air ticket, which accumulated an increase of 65% by the IPC between February 2020 and September 2021. The advance, says the researcher, has gained momentum in recent months.

“The airfare went up a lot with the pressure of the more expensive aviation kerosene. Furthermore, the demand for flights is increasing. Anyone who is able to travel is interested.”

Within the tour and travel group, other highlights are fuels. Ethanol rose 41.43%, and gasoline, 32.19%.

The advances are related to the higher dollar and the recovery of oil in the international market. Both factors serve as a parameter for Petrobras to define the value of fuels in its refineries.

The state-owned company, by the way, announced this Friday (8) increases of 7.2% in the prices of gasoline and cooking gas.

In Braz’s survey, the group that registers lower price increases than the CPI, in general terms, is the one for meals away from home. In the segment, the advance was 7.43% in bars and snack bars and 7.07% in restaurants.

With the arrival of the pandemic, these activities suffered a lot and registered a sharp drop in demand. Now, they are trying to react in the wake of vaccination against Covid-19 and minor restrictions.​