Meet Eduarda Braum, Miss Universe Espírito Santo 2021

Eduarda Braum, 21, is the new Miss Universe Espírito Santo, elected on Thursday (7), in Vitória. Credit: Wallace Abeldt

Blonde, tall (1.86m), striking face, sculptural body (67kg well distributed), with elegance and sophistication that reminds us of classic beauty missions, the kind that “are not made anymore”, like the Swedish Yvonne Ryding, elected miss Universe in 1984. As we are in the 21st century, a time when appearance alone cannot define real female beauty, Edward Braum, in Alfonso Claudio, elected Miss Universe Espírito Santo 2021 on this Thursday (7) night, it’s much more than a (very) pretty face. Student from Letras/Inglês e Pedagogia, the 21-year-old blonde is in tune, knows the structural problems Brazil is going through and, engaged, works in social projects in her city.

“I am proud to participate in the Associação Pró-Casa Do Menino, which assists children and teenagers who suffer some type of abuse in their homes, as well as those who are alone most of the time. We support them, helping with their social development and preventing let them stay on the streets,” points out the girl, who also works as an intern at the Afonso Cláudio Agricultural School and is a catechist at the São Sebastião Parish, in her hometown.

“In the parish, I work with children from 8 to 13 years old teaching social values, such as respect for the elderly, making routine visits to nursing homes, for example. It is in childhood that the character of a future adult is molded”, he believes.

The new Miss Universe Espírito Santo will not have much time to celebrate the achievement. The beauty leaves on the 29th of this month for Salvador (BA), where she joins the other 26 candidates of the Miss Universe Brazil contest which, this year, will be held from November 2nd aboard the MSC Preziosa cruise, with musical shows and others news kept secret. The one elected from the national competition will win the right to participate in Miss Universe 2021, which should take place in Éilat, Israel, in December.

And taking advantage of the national event, the “Have a good time” asked Eduarda the classic question: why does she deserve to be elected Miss Brazil? “Because I bring together some characteristics that I consider important, as I try to convey peace, harmony and hope. We are going through a difficult time because of Covid-19 and all the social and economic problems it has brought. A miss needs to have the responsibility to support the country”, he defends.

Eduarda also confessed to the report that one of her banners is the fight against harassment against women. “I’m tall and I always draw attention wherever I go. I’m not ashamed to say that, at times, I was intimidated by going through places where many men were present, afraid to hear embarrassing comments. I learned to overcome this fear. women need to put a stop to this type of harassment. No one has the right to have this type of attitude with a woman. We need to impose ourselves,” he argues.

SPORTS

From a family of farmers (“I love working in the fields”), Eduarda lives in Afonso Cláudio with her parents and sister (her mother, Jusara, was Afonso Cláudio’s Centenary Queen) and claims to be a sports lover.

“I play handball since I was a child. I also go to the gym practically every day. In preparation for Miss Universe Brazil, these training sessions will have to be intensified, with even more discipline. I’m also a fan of healthy eating. As I live in the countryside, I’ve always had access to fresh fruits and vegetables, which makes it easier, right?”, he jokes, without hiding that he doesn’t give up a good hamburger either. “Yes, of course, I like it (laughs), but with parsimony. Only when I go out with my friends,” he says.

A handball lover, Eduarda says she receives full support from her boyfriend Talisson to face the mission world. Credit: Robsther Meireles

Dating (yes, the beauty is engaged) for about four years with the 21-year-old Engineering student Talisson, Eduarda says she receives all the support from her lover in her dream of entering the miss world.

“He is a great companion, who gives me all the support possible. He even organized my fans in the competition, chartering a van from Afonso Cláudio”, he says, stressing that the victory in the Espírito Santo event was due to a lot of work.

“I gave it into the hands of God, but I tried a lot, I worked and I prepared myself. I even created a diary, ‘Record of a Miss’, to write down all the steps of my preparation”, is excited, in the fans that the title of Miss Universe Brazil also fill the pages of the book of confessions.