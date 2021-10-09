Méliuz even shoots more than 7% amid an announcement of a partnership for credit card and with relief in the interest curve

Méliuz (Reproduction: Instagram)

SAO PAULO – Méliuz shares (CASH3) rise more than 5% this Friday (8) after fintech, which makes cashback operations, announced yesterday a partnership with Captalys Companhia de Crédito to develop the new Méliuz credit card, which should be released in 2022.

At 1:52 pm (Brasília time) Méliuz’s shares rose 5.15% to R$ 5.72; at the maximum of the day, the shares rose 7.90%, to R$ 5.87.

The information is that Méliuz will provide information about its customers while Captalys will provide the infrastructure, fundraising and experience in the credit market. The structure of the operation will be carried out through a Credit Rights Investment Fund (FIDC), which will have both Méliuz and Captalys as shareholders.

With this, the company leaves behind its partnership with Banco Pan (BPAN4), an institution with which it developed a credit card without annuity and which gave up to 0.8% cashback on purchases. Recently, Méliuz reported that there was a drop in the number of orders for new Meliuz Pan cards, from 1.5 million in the third quarter of this year to 1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

It is worth remembering that this is not, however, the only news that drives the company’s shares in this session. The relief of investors with the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which increased to 1.16% in September, a figure below the 1.25% expected, is also positive for the company.

That’s because it led to a drop in the yield curve. DI futures contracts retreat today, reducing Meliuz’s discount rates over the long term (the technology sector in general is heavily exposed to interest rates). The DI for January 2023 retreats 16 basis points to 9.04%, the DI for January 2025 is down by 16 basis points to 10.04% and the DI for January 2027 also registers a negative variation of 16 points. base, at 10.45%.

Another macroeconomic factor of the day that favors the stock is the weak result of the US Employment Report. The world’s largest economy created 194,000 jobs in September, well below the 500,000 projected by economists according to data from Refinitiv.

If the US economy is not doing so well, officials at the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, may feel less comfortable with withdrawing stimulus and raising interest rates in the long run. Currently, the interest rate in the country is in a band between 0% and 0.25% per annum. With rates at this ultra-stimulating level for longer, the interest differential with Brazil, which is in a vigorous process of monetary tightening, increases, which favors investments in Brazilian assets.

