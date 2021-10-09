Metroid Dread was already mentioned as easter egg in 2007 game

Metroid Dread arrives on Nintendo Switch this Friday (8), but as early as 2007, it was mentioned in another game in the series, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, for Wii.

In one of the areas of the game, there is a message that says: “Experience Status Update Report. Project Metroid ‘Dread’ is about to enter stages of completion.”

Look:

The easter egg made many of the fans think that the Metroid Dread was close to being released for the Nintendo DS, which didn’t happen.

Still, did that message in the Wii game mean that Metroid Dread had been around since that time? In parts, yes.

It turns out that this was a project that stayed for years as an idea of ​​Yoshio Sakamoto, the responsible for the series within Nintendo, without ever going forward. There have been rumors about the game since 2005.

Sakamoto finally managed to get the project out of the picture years later, when Nintendo found the talents at the MercuySteam studio to create Samus’ next adventure, which has arrived now.

