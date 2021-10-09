Microsoft Kinect Rises From the Dead (Again)

Like a ghost rising from the grave on All Souls eve, Microsoft’s Kinect accessory has returned from the dead — again. Sky, Comcast’s pay TV company, launched on Thursday (7) an accessory to be connected with its new Glass TVs. Interestingly, it looks a lot like the space camera Microsoft has been trying to push Xbox users for years.

During a launch event in London in which it announced its new broadband TV set, “Sky Glass”, Sky unveiled a partnership with Microsoft to develop a 4K camera accessory that would include motion controls, gesture support and social sharing features. For those who remember Kinect — Microsoft entertainment’s big bet to take control of your living room, with a device where you could play games, control your TV and run apps perfectly — the company’s new bet looks a lot with him.

“Together with Microsoft, we are developing a fantastic feature that allows us to watch TV together, even if we are miles apart,” said Fraser Stirling, Sky’s product director, at the event. “It syncs your TV with other homes, with video and chat integrated onscreen, and you can choose content from the biggest channels — including Premier League games, movies and all your favorite entertainment.”

The experience that Sky and Microsoft envision will include games designed specifically for the new camera, including the popular Fruit Ninja and an offering under the branded Dog Patrol (Paw Patrol). In addition to supporting social apps like Zoom, the new camera will also fulfill Microsoft’s long-held dream of enabling a simultaneous viewing experience, where people can play games or watch TV channels in sync with their friends, watching their Real-time reactions.

“Choose your opponent, whether it’s your house or another house, and play with body movement or gesture control,” said Stirling. “Family games will never be the same again.”

After releasing Kinect — initially as an Xbox 360 accessory in 2010 — as a way to incorporate spatial and gesture sensors into games, Microsoft later tried to bundle it with Xbox One. But clearly for Microsoft, the dream of creating a depth-sensing group gaming platform has never died. Today, Sky gives this dream a second (third?) chance. May Kinect do better in this life than in the past. If not, see you in the next incarnation.