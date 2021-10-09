Microsoft Unveils Xbox 20th Anniversary Commemorative Controller

Product will be released on November 15th

THE Microsoft announced today (7) a special edition of your Xbox Wireless Controller in celebration of 20 years since the launch of the family’s first console model, released on November 15, 2001 in the United States, the release date of the new control coincides with the exact date 20 years after the arrival of the Xbox original and will be in November 15, 2021.

O 20 Year Old Xbox Special Edition Wireless Controller has on its front a translucent black finish, giving a unique charm to the commemorative model, its buttons are also in black color with the details printed in a gray tone.

The center button that brings the logo of the Xbox features a green detail, in addition to a circular detail also in green color around the digital directional pad, to complete the neat design on the front there is a marking with the number 20, representing the twenty years since the launch of the first Xbox.

The back has a matte black color, with part of the grip in green, leaving a very nice look for the new controller.



A super special bonus of this version of the controller is the dynamic wallpaper which will be unlocked by connecting it to Xbox Series X|S consoles, you will also be able to unlock the dynamic wallpaper on your friends and family consoles by connecting the controller to your Xbox Series, but every time the background is changed you will need to reconnect the controller to unlock.

This is just one of the many new features promised by Microsoft to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first Xbox, yesterday (6) an exclusive sneaker was unveiled in partnership with Adidas and previously the company announced its Xbox Series X and Halo special controller that commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary together of the first Xbox and the first title of the franchise Halo: Combat Evolved which arrived with the console on November 15, 2001.



The new controller should be released in Brazil arriving on November 15th, as the Xbox Brazil put this date in his official note regarding the accessory and also considering that the special edition of the Xbox Series X had official sales here.

