Mileide says she is disappointed in Gui Araujo

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/09/2021 12:39 pmUpdated on 10/09/2021 12:39 pm

This morning, Mileide Mihaile and Sthe Matos were in the bedroom talking about the recording of A Hora do Faro.

“Yesterday was crazy, wasn’t it? The Faro”, began Mileide. Sthe agreed: “Woman, it was heavy. First time you had such an argument, wasn’t it?”

Mihaile said: “I was so sad… And serious stuff, right. Because Rico opened up, saying that whoever induced him… I was very worried about it. Yesterday I couldn’t even interact with Bill properly. disappointed, you know?”, he explained, referring to Gui Araujo.

Mileide was referring to yesterday’s moment in A Hora do Faro, when Rico exposed home that Gui Araujo induced him to put Victor and Solange in the animals.

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Says He's Jealous of Bil - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 20

The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 20

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 20

The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party - Play/PlayPlus

9 / 20

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

10 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

11 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 20

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 20

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 20

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 20

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo enjoys party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 20

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 20

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After Erika’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.66%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.89%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.90%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.45%

Play/Playplus

0.36%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

22.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.71%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.72%

Playback/RecordTV

2.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.70%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.02%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 11067 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.