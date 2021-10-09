Mileide says she is disappointed in Gui Araujo

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

This morning, Mileide Mihaile and Sthe Matos were in the bedroom talking about the recording of A Hora do Faro.

“Yesterday was crazy, wasn’t it? The Faro”, began Mileide. Sthe agreed: “Woman, it was heavy. First time you had such an argument, wasn’t it?”

Mihaile said: “I was so sad… And serious stuff, right. Because Rico opened up, saying that whoever induced him… I was very worried about it. Yesterday I couldn’t even interact with Bill properly. disappointed, you know?”, he explained, referring to Gui Araujo.

Mileide was referring to yesterday’s moment in A Hora do Faro, when Rico exposed home that Gui Araujo induced him to put Victor and Solange in the animals.

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

