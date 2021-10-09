Ministry of Agriculture opposes Bolsonaro and sees no risk of food shortages – 10/08/2021 – Market

The Ministry of Agriculture is monitoring potential risks to Brazilian agricultural production, but does not see a shortage of supplies next year, contrary to a forecast presented by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The folder recognizes as a problem faced by farmers the escalating price of fertilizers, widely used in Brazilian crops.

The rise in values ​​has as factors the rise of the dollar and a supply shock from China, the world’s largest nitrogen producer, which has suffered from high energy prices.

Even so, projections are that the next grain harvest will reach a record 288.6 million tons, according to Conab (National Supply Company).

This Thursday (7), Bolsonaro said that there will be supply problems in 2022 due to a possible lack of fertilizers (used in planting).

“I’m going to warn you a year before, fertilizers: due to the energy crisis, China is starting to produce less fertilizer. It has already increased in price, it will increase more and there will be a shortage. For every five dishes of food in the world, one leaves Brazil. We are going to have supply problems next year,” declared Bolsonaro, during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace.

The fertilizer can have more than a dozen nutrients in its composition, depending on the type. The most important are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

About 85% of the fertilizers used in Brazil are imported, and there is a large share of nitrogen, which derives from ammonia and the chemical transformation of natural gas.

The price of fertilizers is monitored by the Ministry of Agriculture and has been addressed by the head of the ministry, Tereza Cristina.

Sílvio Farnese, director of Marketing and Supply at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that reading the folder is not the first time that the country has experienced problems of this type.

“The market is very quick to find ways to make the offer viable,” he said. “But prices have gone up a lot. In some fertilizer formulas, [o preço] multiplied by four and that scares.”

Even so, the initial reading of the folder about 2022 is that the country should still manage to make a sufficient harvest for national consumption. More time would be needed to verify the possibility of a problematic scenario next year.

For Farnese, the version presented by Bolsonaro represents one more precaution and can be considered a limit scenario. Even if there is a reduction in the availability of fertilizers, he said, Brazilian farmers will be able to continue in activity — although there may be lower productivity.

“Nothing that says that is visible so far [que pode haver desabastecimento]”, he said.

“At the moment, it is not possible to see precisely what could happen next year. Until now, the indicators are that we will have a record production,” he stated.

“As soon as November or December arrives [quando começa o plantio], we can have a clearer picture. For now, it’s much more speculation than a certainty,” said Farnese.

Even in a scenario where the restrictions are confirmed, said Farnese, complementary measures can be taken in search of a realignment of the food supply.

In 2020 and 2021, for example, the government cut import tariffs on corn and soybeans in the face of escalating prices. The same type of measure, said Farnese, could be repeated in 2022 if necessary.

Special attention is given to corn. The shortage of the product could further pressure protein prices in the country, as it is used in animal feed.

Corn import taxes are cut by the end of December and the measure could be renewed in 2022 if new problems are observed, according to Farnese.

As for the prices of fertilizers themselves, Farnese stated that there is little to be done — as this is a problem of external supply. Even so, he said that a direct negotiation between the Brazilian government and China is possible to guarantee the supply of inputs.

The negotiation may benefit from the idea that the Asian country also depends on Brazilian production. The Chinese are the biggest buyers of national soy, and great consumers of other agricultural products.

In addition to the risk coming from China, the Ministry of Agriculture also monitors the situation in Belarus, a European nation headed by dictator Alexander Lukachenko.

According to Farnese, the country is one of the world’s largest producers of potash, another component used on a large scale by the agribusiness. According to him, possible international sanctions on trade with the dictatorship could generate negative effects on the fertilizer market.

For the maintenance of the productive flow in the country, the climate continues to be a factor of concern for the government.

Despite the positive data presented by Conab for the year, the field record forecast represents only the first estimates for 2022. It will be a La Niña period, which raises doubts about how the climate will affect the main producing regions.

The assessment of the Ministry of Agriculture, however, is that the prognosis for next year is positive.

The view is that the climate scenario should show an improvement, after the country went through problems since last year.

After a stronger period of drought at the end of 2020, frosts hit the South and Southeast regions this year, causing damage to the production of vegetables, fruits and, mainly, coffee.

Asked about the impacts of the water crisis, which has also led to an increase in the cost of energy, Farnese said that this is not the factor that most affects the country’s production. According to him, the problem may be greater for farmers who use irrigation driven by the use of electricity.