Ministry of Health announces news for vaccination against covid-19 next year; check out the details | Brazil



Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga talks about the federal government’s approaches to vaccination against covid-19 for the year 2022 – Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

Published 10/09/2021 09:26

The Ministry of Health released, this Friday, 8, some details about the vaccination plans against covid-19 for next year. In addition to predicting 354 million doses of immunizing agents available, Minister Marcelo Queiroga informed that the group of people between 18 and 60 years old should receive one dose, while those over 60 and immunosuppressed should receive two. In all, the folder foresees an investment of R$ 11 billion in the vaccination campaign which, according to Queiroga, is the largest in the country’s history.

Other points were also established, such as: vaccination by decreasing age group, instead of determining risk groups, applying this dose six months after having completed the full immunization in 2021 or having taken the booster dose and, if there is an increase , two doses for new audiences (children and adolescents). The folder also determined that only vaccines with definitive authorization given by Anvisa will be used, which excludes Coronavac, produced by the Butantan Institute, in addition to heterologous vaccination, in which each vaccinated person receives an immunizing agent different from the one previously applied.

During the press conference, Queiroga said he saw a positive scenario for the pandemic in Brazil, said that next year’s vaccination campaign will be efficient and that 2022 will be marked by the “end of the pandemic”. The minister also added that he may consider the use of Coronavac in next year’s vaccination if the Butantan Institute obtains the definitive registration of the vaccine with Anvisa. Currently, the immunizing agent is registered for emergency use and the assessment in the ministry is that Butantan has been slow to make the request, unlike Pfizer and Astrazeneca, which already have final registration.

Despite the plans, according to the executive secretary of the ministry, Rodrigo Cruz, there are still questions that need to be clarified for the planning of the new campaign, such as who will be the target audience for the immunization, which vaccines will be included and how soon will it be re-application of doses is necessary. “Today the world does not have these answers,” he said.

Even in the face of uncertainty, Cruz reinforced that the ministry has a concrete plan for next year. “Several scenarios were elaborated and we take into account 2 doses if there is an expansion of the target audience, such as children under 12 years old. For the public between 18 and 60 years old, there will be 1 dose. And over 60 and immunosuppressed, there will be 2 doses . This is the scenario chosen for 2022 and by decreasing age group. In this first moment,” he concluded.