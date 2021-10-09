Monique Mello – 18:32 | updated on 10/08/2021 7:00 pm



Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar were fired from Globo Photo: Editing/Reproduction

The layoffs at Globo are in full swing this week. This time it was two renowned journalists: Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar.

According to Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the mood in the Journalism newsroom in Rio de Janeiro is one of consternation. There was no official communication to the team about the professionals’ departure. Ari Peixoto himself took it upon himself to say goodbye to his colleagues, through an emotional text.

– As I say, in 1987 I got married twice. In April, with Globo, and five months later, with my wife, Kátia. And for those who think the comparison is weird, meaningless, I remember that there were times when I spent more time at the station than at home – wrote the journalist who started at Globo in 1987, passing through Good morning Rio, National Newspaper and being a correspondent in Buenos Aires.

The network’s journalism director, Ali Kamel, responded to the reporter via email, sending a copy to the rest of the newsroom.

– I am a witness of your professionalism and dedication wherever you went. Thank you for everything you did for Globo – he wrote.

Alberto Gaspar joined the Marinho radio station in 1980. In the 2000s he was a correspondent in Argentina and Jerusalem. Currently, he was part of the São Paulo team.

Read too1 Globo dismisses director Denise Saraceni after 43 years

two Globo reduced Galvão Bueno’s salary by 84%, says columnist

3 Tadeu Schmidt at BBB provokes the dance of chairs at Globo

4 Maju Coutinho will take on Fantástico alongside Poliana Abritta

5 Neutral gender makes Henkel laugh at Globo: “It had to become the Globe”

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.