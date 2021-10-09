Mosquitoes infected with rare and deadly virus are caught in the USA

US authorities issued a warning after catching mosquitoes in the state of Connecticut infected with the eastern equine encephalomyelitis virus, a disease considered rare and dangerous. According to information from Catraca Livre, the tests carried out showed that the insects are of a species that bites birds and mammals.

Eastern equine encephalomyelitis is caused by the bite of a mosquito of the Alphavirus genus infected with the virus. Although it is rare, the death rate from the disease is 30% and people who manage to recover have neurological problems.

Mosquitoes infected with a rare and deadly virus are caught in the US. Image: smuay (iStock)

Outbreak in the same region

It is not the first time Connecticut has faced cases of the disease. In 2019, in the same region, there was an outbreak of the virus that infected four people, three of whom died. At the time, six horses also tested positive for the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about five to 10 cases in humans are registered annually. This year, no cases had been reported yet.

The state’s recommendation is that residents protect themselves with repellents and pants and long-sleeved blouses, in order to protect the skin, especially at dawn and dusk, times when mosquitoes are usually more active.

Manifestation of Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis

After the bite, the virus usually manifests itself between four and 10 days. Symptoms may include high fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and stiff neck – similar to even the signs of dengue. However, there have been cases of asymptomatic people.

The infection can last from 1 to 3 weeks and unfortunately there is still no treatment or vaccine capable of preventing the infection or providing an immediate cure. Care of patients with the virus is supportive only, and complete recovery time may vary from person to person.

