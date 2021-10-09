Moto E40 is presented with Unisoc chip and 48 MP triple camera

Motorola officially presented this Thursday (7) its new entry model, the Moto E40. The device arrives on the market as a superior option to the Moto E20, but it is intended for a still undemanding public, looking for a cell phone for basic use, such as with messenger applications and social networks.

In recent days there have been several rumors published about the smartphone and now we can finally take a look at the main specifications of the device, which were officially released by the company of the Lenovo group.

Design that resembles the “little brother”

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The Moto E40 has a body made of plastic and is similar in design to the Moto E20, at least on the rear. That’s because the module that houses the triple set of cameras has the same aesthetic — it’s a rounded-edged rectangle positioned vertically at the top left. Inside, the three sensors are “stacked” one on top of the other, while the LED flash is in the lower right corner of the frame. The main lens 48 MP inscription is also displayed on the module.

Also on the rear panel, the device has the classic Motorola logo, which gives way to the fingerprint sensor and the total finish is done in patterns of engravings in waves. On the front, the device has very prominent edges, especially the bottom, and the screen is cut out by a centralized hole that gives way to the selfie camera.

On the right side, it has three physical keys: the volume controls, the power button and a dedicated one for quick access to Google Assistant. The SIM Card drawer — with space for two chips and a micro SD memory card — is on the left side.

The official images seen so far don’t show what the bottom and top of the device look like, so we don’t know how the headphone jack, charging port and speaker will be organized.

Moto G20-like hardware

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The Moto E40 comes in with some pretty basic specs and has slightly similar hardware to the controversial Moto G20 — this includes the Unisoc T700 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of the screen, we have a 6.5-inch LCD panel, with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution — again, basically the same set as the Moto G20, except for the notch, which is shaped like a hole in the display, while the other had a teardrop cutout.

If I’m going to keep talking about similarities, it keeps the 5,000 mAh battery, but there are no details, as yet, about the power to charge the device.

As for the set of cameras, we have few differences. He loses a lens and arrives with a triple module, with the same 48MP main sensor, but here aided only by a 2MP macro and a 2MP macro for depth data. For selfies, settings are complete with an 8 MP lens.

Finally, the Moto E40 hits the market with Android 11 installed at the factory and the software will be loaded under the brand’s MyUX interface. Still other details include an IP52 certification for water resistance.

Price and availability

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

For now there are no details on the price that will be charged for the Moto E40, but the company’s official website in India has already confirmed that the cell phone will arrive in the country on October 12th, through Flipkart, in Pink Clay (pink) and Carbon Gray (black). So far there are no details about availability in the Brazilian market.

Motorola Moto E40: technical sheet

Screen: 6.5-inch Max Vision with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch Max Vision with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate Chipset: Unisoc T700

Unisoc T700 RAM memory: 4GB

4GB Internal storage: 64GB

64GB Back camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Frontal camera: 8 MP

8 MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Available colors: Graphite and rose

Graphite and rose Operational system: Android 11

Source: Motorola India, Flipkart, GSMArena