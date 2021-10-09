Moto E40: the main highlights of the new cell phone that arrived in Brazil

This Friday (8) the Moto E40 arrives at Motorola’s official stores in Brazil and can be purchased in graphite and rose colors, for R$ 1,499. Motorola’s new cell phone is an entry-level smartphone that delivers a good set of settings for its price offered. It brings some of the features found in the brand’s intermediate smartphones!

So, if you’re thinking of changing your cell phone, discover the highlights of the Moto E40. Want to find out what they are? See the next lines!

Moto E40 Highlights

The Moto E40 is a smartphone that has that Motorola face, you know? He’s a little reminiscent of his “little brother” — Moto E20 — but with big differences.

Screen

One of the highlights is on its screen, with 6.5-inch IPS LCD technology and 90 Hz refresh rate, which guarantees a lighter and more fluid navigation.

Performance

On the Moto E40, you can take advantage of a Unisoc T700 processor (1.8GHz Octa-Core) combined with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and Android 11 operating system. For an entry-level smartphone, this is a configuration that it handles several apps and social networks, but it’s not very suitable for heavier games.

Drums

Its battery is very powerful and offers an excellent runtime, with 5,000 mAh (short for the unit that measures the capacity of a battery). This amount of battery can give you autonomy of up to 40 hours — according to use, of course. In addition, it also supports charging at a power of 10W.

cameras

The Moto E40 also has a nice set of cameras, three in the back and one in the front. In this triple camera system, we have a 48 MP main camera (Megapixels), a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor, while the selfie camera has 8 MP. And you can check more details about the new device in the technical sheet below!

Motorola E40 Datasheet

Screen : 6.5-inch Max Vision with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

: 6.5-inch Max Vision with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate chipset : Unisoc T700

: Unisoc T700 RAM memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Internal storage : 64GB

: 64GB Back camera : 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Frontal camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Drums : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Available colors : Graphite and rose

: Graphite and rose Operational system: Android 11

