Motorola launches Moto E40 in Brazil with 48MP camera, 90Hz screen and 5000mAh battery

Motorola already announced the Moto E40 internationally yesterday (7) and today it is launching its newest entry-level model in Brazil. Find out now the main specifications of the Moto E40 and its official price for our country. Starting with the highlights, the Moto E40 has a 6.5 inch screen with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.





The datasheet continues with an 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Thus, the device has 4G connectivity, WiFi and support for two operator chips.

Speaking of cameras we have an 8 megapixel front sensor and a triple main camera with 48 megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor, dedicated secondary for 2MP f/2.4 macros and a third for 2MP f/2.4 depth reading. Finally, the Moto E40 battery has 5000mAh with 10W charging and the system is Android 11.

technical specifications

6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Tiger T700 Unisoc Platform

4 GB RAM

64GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/2.0) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

Dual SIM, 4G connection and rear fingerprint reader

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 Go

Price and availability

Speaking of prices, the Moto E40 is already available in Brazil through Motorola’s official store and in selected retailers for the suggested price of R$ 1,499 in graphite and rose colors.

