Municipality releases new schedule of booster dose. Find out who can be immunized – Rio de Janeiro City Hall

Vaccination against Covid-19 – Fabio Motta/Rio City Hall Vaccination against Covid-19 – Fabio Motta/Rio City Hall

The Municipal Health Department announces that elderly people continue to receive the booster dose against Covid-19 next week, in a scaled-up by age, according to the calendar published below. Professionals and health workers who took the second dose in February can be vaccinated with a valid professional card or the last three paychecks, from the 13th.

This Saturday (10/09), vaccination against Covid-19 will be aimed at all people aged 12 and over and the booster dose for seniors aged 71 or over, health workers and health professionals aged 60 or over more, people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 12 years or more and people aged 60 years or more who took the second dose in the city of Rio until March 31st.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 12 years or more can also take their booster dose and must present proof of vaccination, identification and digital medical report from Cremerj dated less than the last 60 days.

The minimum interval between the application of the second dose or single dose and the booster dose is three months for the elderly and 28 days for people with a high degree of immunosuppression.

The municipal health centers, family clinics and psychosocial care center will not open on 10/12. People with a second dose scheduled for that day should be vaccinated on the 11th or 13th of October.

For more information, go to: coronavirus.rio/vacina