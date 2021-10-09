Musk Announces Tesla to Leave Silicon Valley and Set Up Texas Headquarters | Technology

cryptoeasy Electric car maker will leave region of innovative companies after 18 years to get closer to its new factory and the billionaire’s space company

The headquarters of electric car maker Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, will leave California’s iconic Silicon Valley, cradle of American tech giants.

The company will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, where construction of a new Tesla factory for the Model Y and future Cybertruck (cybertruck) is nearing completion, the South African businessman said at a meeting with shareholders.

Musk’s company will change address after 18 years based in California. The company has been based in Palo Alto — which is also home to technology icons such as Facebook and Stanford University — since its founding in 2003.

But since then, the company has ceased to be a start-up and has become the most valuable automaker on the planet, as well as the main source of Musk’s fortune, ranked as the second richest in the world in some rankings (behind Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon) and the richest on Bloomberg’s list.

Musk himself had moved to Texas last year to focus on two priorities for his ongoing business in the state: his new SpaceX rover, which leads the current billionaires’ race, and the new factory at Tesla.

But Musk said Tesla is not abandoning California entirely, stressing that the automaker will continue to build vehicles there. The company also has a battery production facility in Nevada. The California government did not speak out.

The change in Tesla’s headquarters shows how Texas — located in the south-central US, equidistant from the two coasts of the country — has become a kind of national gravitational center. Yet there is some companies’ discomfort with the state’s conservative policy, such as the recent law that temporarily blocked legal abortion and efforts to restrict the right to vote. In this sense, a very big contrast with the mostly progressive California.

On the other hand, the state has low taxes, fewer regulations and a much cheaper cost of living. That’s why Tesla wasn’t the first to move there. It’s just the last one. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (the hardware company is based in Houston) and Charles Schwab Corp (which left San Francisco for Dallas) have already moved there.

“We welcome Tesla,” celebrated Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a statement. “It’s a technology company that creates a clean industry and the skilled jobs Austin needs.”