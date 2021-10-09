“My God, I get desperate”

Another day of fighting! Lore Improta returned to share this Friday (10/08) her suffering with the puerperium. The influencer used Instagram to talk about the adaptation difficulties she has been facing since the birth of her first child, Liz, as a result of her relationship with Léo Santana. The dancer showed despair when dealing with the newborn. “Guys, Liz started crying, I think she has colicazinha. She hasn’t been able to sleep yet since one o’clock in the afternoon. There was a cry in her here that hit me with despair. My God in heaven, pulled. And then I cry together”, he said, in a series of Stories.

During the baby’s crying spell, Lore even filmed a bit of the moment he tried to calm her down, without success. “Not. You dropped the chest. Oxe, you don’t need that. Okay, what do you want? Oh my God in heaven, Calm down, my daughter! I get desperate!”, she shared.

At six in the afternoon, Lore showed that she had finally managed to put the child to sleep. But the fight wouldn’t have ended, since a short time later, he filmed the baby crying again and once again showed to be apprehensive about the situation.

The dancer had already made a live on Thursday (10/07), in tears, explaining to her followers why she was away from social media. At the time, Lore spoke of the difficulties she is experiencing in her daily life as a first-time mother. In addition, she said that, despite the extreme melancholy she has been feeling, the crying crisis and the pain caused by breastfeeding, she has a large family support network that helps her every day.

