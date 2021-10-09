My Timo broadcasts the Corinthian-Casuals game for the seventh English division this Saturday

The Corinthian-Casuals, the England club that inspired the foundation of Corinthians, takes to the field this Saturday. At 11 am (GMT), the team receives Merstham, at the United Business Group Stadium. The match is valid for the 11th round of the Isthmian League, which corresponds to the seventh division of English football. O My Timon broadcasts the confrontation in Twitch and in the YouTube from 10:15 am.

With seven points earned, Casuals fights at the bottom of the table. The team occupies the 18th position among the 22 teams that make up the competition, being the first outside the relegation zone. In the last round, the team lost to Worthing by 1-0.

The moment at the club, however, is one of celebration. Last Tuesday, Casuals secured a historic classification for the fourth qualifying phase of the FA Cup. That stage of the tournament had not been reached since 1983.

As in the other confrontations transmitted by the My Timon, the viewers of the Youtube and Twitch will be able to donate directly to Casuals via PIX. The transmission is again in charge of journalists Felipe Pereira and Vitor Chicarolli.

Discover the history of Corinthian-Casuals

O My Timon he recently released his first book, which is about the Corinthian-Casuals. The amateur club in England even receives 5% of all proceeds from sales of Corinthians: the most beautiful history of world football, written by Tomás Rosolino and Chris Watney.

You can purchase the book by clicking here!

My Timon

See more at: Corinthian-Casuals.