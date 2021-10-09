NASA plans to launch spacecraft to target and deflect asteroid

The scene of an asteroid coming towards Earth and being repelled by a rocket seems to be something out of a movie. But NASA, the North American Space Agency, plans to make it a reality. The agency announced on Tuesday that it will launch, on November 24, a spacecraft to target an asteroid, on purpose, to change its trajectory.

Before you think the human race is on the brink of extinction, calm down. The asteroid Didymos, as it was named, is not on a collision course with Earth. Everything is just a test for NASA to train its “planetary defense” model, as the agency points out.

The launch, which will take place at 1:20 am (2:20 am GMT), is part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) mission. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will take Dart into space, will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Didymos is 780 meters in diameter. It is accompanied by a natural satellite that orbits around it 160 meters in diameter. According to NASA calculations, Dart will separate from the SpaceX rocket and will sail for nearly a year before reaching the target in September 2022. The date marks the moment when the asteroid will be closer to Earth, around 11 million kilometers so that scientists can see it.

The release will be broadcast live on official TV of the agency and in the site.



