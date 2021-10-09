Nathalia Dill confirms leaving Globo after 14 years and reveals why · TV News

Nathalia Dill confirmed the termination of the contract with Globo after 14 years. The actress has been part of the broadcaster’s cast since 2007, when she made her debut in Malhação. This Saturday afternoon (9), the artist resorted to social networks and said that she will still maintain the partnership with the network, but only for certain work. “I’m heading towards new projects”, wrote the interpreter, in a long text.

In the message posted on Instagram, Nathalia stated that for months she wanted to tell fans about the end of the contract. “Reflecting a lot on the direction of my career, which started in theater and expanded to television and film, I concluded that now is the ideal time to explore new paths, experiences and projects”, began the artist.

“The long contract format that I had with TV Globo will end at the end of 2021. From then on, we will start a partnership under another dynamic, for a certain work”, added the actress. “It’s been almost 15 years of intense work and I feel honored to have helped tell so many stories and bring so many incredible characters to life,” she said elsewhere.

Earlier, Nathalia had commented in a publication by journalist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, who anticipated the information about Nathalia’s departure on Friday (8). “I’m very happy with the direction of my career. This decision has nothing to do with social networks and the like. And, yes, with new goals,” replied the actress.

The columnist published that the interpreter would be devastated and that her lack of engagement with the public was being pointed out as one of the reasons for the non-renewal of the contract.

On Friday, the TV news he went to Globo to investigate the story, but the station only informed that Nathalia’s contract is in effect.

Out of soap operas since A Dona do Pedaço (2019), the actress has more than ten serials in her curriculum, with important works such as Cordel Encantado (2011), Avenida Brasil (2012) and Pride and Paixão (2018).

Recently, Nathalia made her film debut with the romantic comedy Um Casal Inseparable. In the plot, she is paired with Marcos Veras.

See Nathalia Dill’s post: