Nathalia Dill is fired from Globo after 14 years; actress is devastated

Another famous left TV Globo. According to information from columnist Carla Bittencourt, from the Metrópoles website, Nathalia Dill, who was hired since 2007 when she debuted on TV in “Malhação”, did not have her contract renewed by the network.

The actress did not accept her resignation well. Also according to Bittencourt, Dill is devastated because she hoped to renew her contract.

Sources of the vehicle – who work within TV Globo – believe that Nathalia Dill’s ‘discretion’ and little engagement in social media was one of the reasons why the artist did not stay in the company’s regular casting.

Actors outside Globo

In September of this year, Ingrid Guimaraes he did not renew his fixed contract with Globo and left the channel after 28 years. The artist even has a new house. She signed a contract with Amazon, where she will develop a new project for streaming.

In the same month, Lazarus Ramos, by mutual agreement, decided not to renew his contract with TV Globo after 18 years with the company. Even though he is no longer hired by the network, the actor can still be seen on the air for a long time: he is in the next season of Under Pressure, in addition to the second season of Aruanas.

