Netflix approves spin-off of That ’70s Show

THE Netflix will produce a spin-off of the famous comedy series That ’70s Show. The streaming platform has approved, according to Variety, a 10-episode first season for That ’90s Show, a new sitcom set in the same universe as the original.



As the title indicates, the plot will take place in the 1990s. That’s when Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, goes to visit grandparents Red and Kitty during summer break, and meets a new generation of Point Place teenagers.



Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Kupp will reprise the role of Red and Kitty, while the other cast members of the classic series (as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace) have not yet been confirmed.

Creators of That ’70s Show, the couple bonnie and terry tuner will drive That ’90s Show beside your daughter, Lindsey Turner. The series will take the traditional sitcom format, with footage in front of a live audience.

The spin-off’s debut date has not yet been set by Netflix. That ’70s Show originally aired between 1998 and 2006.