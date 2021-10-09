Netflix to launch spinoff set in the 90s

Netflix today announced that it will release a spinoff of the comedy series “That ’70s Show” — but this time in the 1990s. The name won’t be very creative: “That ‘90s Show”

Of the original cast, only Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) are confirmed in their respective roles, however, the project’s producers are hopeful that other names from the original production will be cast.

Read the attraction description:

“Hello Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she socializes with a new generation of Point Place kids under Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern gaze. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never die, just change clothes.”

Netflix will bring 10 episodes of the spin-off. Executive producers include bonnie and terry Turner, lindsey Turner, marcy carsey and Tom Werner. Rupp is represented by Artists and Representatives and Wright entertainment.

The original series

“That’70s Show” debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox. The original cast included Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

Danny Masterson, who was also part of the series’ acting team, is facing three rape charges in Los Angeles.

In 2002, Fox released the short comedy That ’80s Show, which was not a spinoff of That’ 70s Show but was “inspired” by the format.