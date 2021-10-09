Netflix will have to edit phone number that appears in Round 6; see the reason

the popularity of Round 6 it has not only brought good fruit, but also some unpleasant consequences. In the series, a phone number appears on the screen, the one that players need to call to join the “squid game”. However, the number actually exists and the person who owns the line is not at all satisfied with it.

The alleged owner of the number, an executive named Kim Gil-young, revealed to the South Korean press that she has been “bombed” with calls and messages, with the frequency being so great that it is difficult to live normally. She says that many of the messages, including, are from people asking to be invited to participate in the fictional game.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Gil-young also said that there are people interested in buying the number, making million-dollar offers, including Huh Kyung-young, candidate for the presidency of the country. The politician allegedly offered the sum of 100 million won to buy the number, an amount equivalent to R$462 million. She refused all proposals and says she doesn’t want to change numbers so as not to lose important contacts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In response to the complaint, Netflix and Siren Pictures revealed that they did not know that the number belonged to someone and that they are already arranging for editing on the series. “Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this issue, including editing the scenes with phone numbers if necessary,” said the streaming platform.

The companies also defended themselves, saying that they had only shown the last eight digits of the number, but they did not know that when dialing, the prefix would be added automatically. In South Korea, the Ministry of Culture offers filmmakers phone numbers that are not used by real people, but that streaming platform productions do not have access to.

Round 6 is available on Netflix.

Source: The Verge