Netherlands beat Latvia with Klaassen’s great goal to take group lead in qualifiers

Seeking to consolidate the recovery of the last rounds in the World Cup qualifiers, a Netherlands visited the selection of Latvia in the afternoon of this Friday (8). Thanks to a great goal from Klaassen.

The visiting team started going up from the opening minutes, looking to open the scoreboard early. On minute 19, in a corner kick in the area, Davy Klaassen hit a beautiful volley without jumping to open the scoring.

In the following plays, Latvia had two very clear chances to tie the score, but both were wasted by the attackers.

The second stage had a cooler game. The Netherlands sought to control possession of the ball and found it difficult to break through the strong Latvian blockade in the defence. The big chance came in the 31st minute. After the defense caught a shot from Lang, Gravenberch saw goalkeeper Ozols perform a miracle at close range.

Championship status

In group G, the Netherlands took advantage of the duo’s stumble Norway and Turkey to be able to assume the tip of the key in an isolated way, with 16 points. With five, Latvia is in the penultimate position.

The ace of the game: Klaassen

Author of a beautiful goal, with a submission that few players can hit, the midfielder had an influential role in the middle, helping in the offensive creation of the team.

Bad: attack from Latvia

The Netherlands were better in the match and deserved the victory more, but the Latvian attack could have avoided the setback. In the first stage, right after the goal, they had two very clear chances to score that were wasted.

upcoming games

In one of the groups with six teams, both teams return to the field on Monday (11). Holland faces Gibraltar, while Latvia will receive Turkey.

Datasheet

Latvia 0 x 1 Netherlands

GOALS: Klaassen (HOL)

LATVIA: Ozols; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra and Jurkovskis; Zjuzins (Karklins), Emsis (Stuglis), Jaunzems (Ontuzans), Kigurs (Krollis) and Ciganiks; Uldrikis (Tarasovs). Technician: Kazakevics

NETHERLANDS: Bijlow; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk and Blind; Klaassen, De Jong and Til (Gravenberch); Berghuis (Lang), Depay and Gakpo (Weghorst). Technician: Louis Van Gaal