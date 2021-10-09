New Apple Watch will cost up to R$ 11,000 in Brazil; see prices | Technology

Apple revealed the prices for Brazil of the new Watch Series 7 models. smart watches will cost from BRL 5,299 to BRL 11,199, and will be available later this year.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was introduced in September along with the iPhone 13, which has a model that sells for R$15,499. The new Apple watches will be sold in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

Apple Watch Series 7 pricing in Brazil Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm 45mm Aluminum case with sports strap BRL 5,299 BRL 5,649 Stainless steel case with sports strap BRL 8,499 BRL 9,099 Stainless steel case with Milanese style bracelet BRL 9,099 BRL 9,699 Titanium case with leather link bracelet BRL 10,599 BRL 11,199

Almost all models come standard with Cellular connectivity, which lets you make calls, send text messages, receive notifications and run Apple’s streaming apps even when your iPhone isn’t around.

In the aluminum version, however, this is an additional item. If consumers opt for it, the price of the model with a 41 mm box rises to R$6,499. The 45mm version costs R$ 6,849 with Cellular connectivity.

iPhone 13 has four models; check prices in Brazil

Apple Cuts Prices on Old iPhones After Launching iPhone 13

The 7th generation of Apple watch has a bigger, brighter, more resistant screen with smaller edges. According to the company, the display shows 50% more text, despite the box being almost the same size as the previous version.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 has a 41mm and 45mm case, its predecessor had 40 and 44mm options.

Battery life has improved, with Apple’s promise of 18 hours of battery life. The company also claims that fast charging via USB-C allows you to take the battery from 0% to 80% in 45 minutes.