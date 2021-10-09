NEW extension of emergency aid until 2022

The Emergency Aid will be extended again, according to information provided by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Gudes.

Guedes informed that “Minister Tarcísio (from Freitas, from Infrastructure) is going to sell another 22 airports. Minister Rogério Marinho (of Regional Development) is going to complete the works. Minister João Roma will extend emergency aid. We are a team rowing through Brazil”.

Values ​​and installments

The Federal Government intends to extend the emergency aid again. Payment of the benefit will end at the end of this month, and withdrawals in November.

However, according to information from government representatives, the amount of the extension of the benefit or the number of installments that will be transferred has not yet been defined. Currently, a new payment system, called declining transfer, is being discussed.

Will emergency aid be extended in 2022?

Specialists in the economic team inform that, currently, the economy in the country does not guarantee a way out of the crisis and, for this reason, the creation of social programs that allow the sector to reheat are still necessary.

However, a new extension of Emergency Assistance it also allows for the emergence of further negative effects on the economy, such as rising inflation. This is what the specialist in variable income at Valor Investimentos, Everton Medeiros, points out.

“Although companies accelerated a lot during the pandemic, today we even have a lack of product offerings in some sectors. On the other hand, coming this aid until April 2022, somehow influences inflation, because it is automatically giving more purchasing power, especially to the main class affected by the pandemic, which would be classes C and D. The aid stimulates consumption and automatically increases the level of inflation”, highlighted the same.

As for Tania Cristina Teixeira, president of the Regional Economic Council of Minas Gerais (Corecon – MG), the extension of the benefit becomes necessary at this time.

“Not to extend it would be to deny the possibility of the state to help society in periods like this. The aid does not necessarily compromise the spending ceiling, as the objective is associated with the epidemic process and the uncertainties posed by this process”, declared Tania.

Release of the 7th installment is next

While CAIXA releases the withdrawals of the 6th installment of the emergency aid, the bank will start depositing the 7th installment, the last one referring to an extension. According to the bank’s schedule, the 7th installment deposits already have a starting date: October 20th.

On October 21st, the release will take place for those born in February.

The 7th installment cashout calendar will start on November 1st of this year. The release of cash will continue until November 19th.

See the 7th installment calendar:

Birth month deposits withdrawals January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 9 of November June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th

