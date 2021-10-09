New Fiat Pulse 2022 will have a 1.0 turbo engine of 130 hp and CVT gearbox

Stellantis ended with another mystery about the new Fiat Pulse 2022. The brand revealed this Friday (8) the power of the unprecedented 1.0 turbo engine that will equip the compact SUV. According to the manufacturer, the Turbo 200 Flex will deliver 130 hp (125 hp with gasoline) and 20.4 kgfm of torque, working together with an automatic transmission of the CVT type that simulates 7 gears. The complete presentation of the car has already been confirmed for October 19th, when the pre-sale will start.

The new 130 hp 1.0 turbo engine that debuts at the Fiat Pulse will be born as the most powerful produced in the country, surpassing the 128 hp of Volkswagen’s 1.0 TSI, when fueled with ethanol. The difference is greater with gasoline, as the Fiat Pulse 2022 will deliver 125 hp, while the VW models have 116 hp with the same fuel. On the other hand, the torque is the same, 20.4 kgfm, with the difference in the rotation range in which it is delivered. In Fiat’s compact SUV, the total torque will be available from 1,750 rpm, while in the German brand’s cars, the 20.4 kgfm comes at 2,000 rpm.



Another important revelation was the gearbox that will work with the new turbo engine: an automatic transmission of the CVT type and with 7 simulated gears, putting an end to speculation that it could have a box with a torque converter. It will be produced by Aisin and will also equip the 109 hp, 14.2 kgfm 1.3 aspirator that will be under the hood of the cheaper versions of the Pulse.

This new transmission will feature three modes of operation. Automatic mode takes care of changing simulated gears, while Manual allows the driver to control the CVT. The third option is the Sport, which also changes the throttle response, steering and stability control, in addition to changing the shift time.



The manufacturer even took the opportunity to already reveal some data on Pulse performance with the 1.0 turbo. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 9.4 seconds and, according to the company, “represents the shortest time compared to its main competitors.” Fueled with gasoline, it will do 12 km/liter in the city and 14.6 km/liter on the road.

The Fiat Pulse 2022 will make its official debut on October 19, when the brand will perform the presentation and start pre-sales of the vehicle produced in Betim (MG). It is expected to cost something around R$80,000 in the entry-level version, going from R$100,000 in the more expensive configurations – the mission is to make it an option below the Jeep Renegade.

