New: now you can tune your guitar on Google

Users were already able to use Google’s search engine for activities such as playing Pac-Man, translating people’s handwriting and making a rolling pin, for example.

Now, you will also be able to use the search tool to tune your instruments. The Android Police website was the first to discover the new search engine tuning functionality.

To use the option, users just need to type “google tuner” in the search bar. This isn’t the first time the company has tried to help people with the adjustment. In fact, Google Assistant has offered a similar feature since 2017.

But given how ubiquitous Google Search has become and how easy it is to search for a phrase, this will allow anyone with a browser on any device (with a working microphone) to practice their instrument.

The debut comes at a very opportune moment on the part of Google, which considered that playing guitar became a popular pastime during the Covid-19 pandemic and invested in the tool.

According to a survey published earlier this week in co-authorship with Fender, around 16 million people joined the instrument last year.

It’s very simple to use the tool: all you have to do is turn on the microphone, and the search engine will help you tell if you should adjust your instrument (or voice) up or down. So maybe it’s useful for vocal warm-ups too.

Of course, how well this tool works for you depends on the microphone you’re using. O Android Police reported that some devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, could not pick up sounds unless they were loud and played directly on the phone.

However, on a MacBook Air, it’s possible to get good feedback even if you’re farther away from the microphone.

Anyway, this is a nice tool that will certainly make people’s learning a little easier.