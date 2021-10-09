New prices for gasoline and cooking gas go into effect this Saturday (9)

As of this Saturday (9), the new sales prices for gasoline and LPG, cooking gas, will take effect.

On Friday (8), Petrobras surprised by announcing a new price adjustment. According to the company, the increase in gasoline comes after 58 days of stability.

With the increase, the average price of gasoline goes from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter. Thus, the price of fuel for distributors is 7.19% higher.

The kilo of cooking gas is 7.22% more expensive. With the change, the price goes from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg.

According to the company, the highs “reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply in view of the growth in world demand, and the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar globally.”

price increase

Gasoline has been impacting inflation in recent months. In the release of the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) in September, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) pointed out that gasoline has already increased 39.60% in 12 months.

In September, the national average for the 13 kg LPG cylinder reached R$ 98.70. It is the highest real average value in the historical series conducted by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which began in 2001.

The value is about R$ 20 above the average practiced a year ago, when the item cost, on average, R$ 77.40, in values ​​corrected for inflation.