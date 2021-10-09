Newcastle irritates rivals and 19 Premier League clubs call for urgent meeting, newspaper reveals

The purchase of Newcastle by a trillion-dollar investment fund, which made the English club the richest in the world, is already generating irritation in rivals. As revealed this Friday by The Guardian, the other 19 clubs in the first division asked for an urgent meeting with the Premier League to discuss the topic.

The publication says the teams are opposed to the buyout and are concerned about the league’s image as Newcastle’s new majority owners are involved in war crimes and human rights charges.

The Premier League has LIVE broadcast of all matches by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The union of 19 clubs against the Magpies has requested the meeting, but does not believe in preventing the purchase – it is too late for that. The idea is to express opposition to the situation.

Among some clubs, there is fear that Newcastle will further inflate transfer rates and salaries.

The idea of ​​buying Newcastle is old and had been barred by the Premier League. Last Thursday, however, it was approved on the grounds that the league was assured that the Saudi government – ​​owner of the fund’s main investor – would not have influence on the club’s daily life. There are rivals fearful that the promise will not come to pass.

Newcastle’s first match under new management is on Sunday, October 17, against the tottenham, broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE for Star+ subscribers.