‘Newly rich’, Newcastle is interested in hiring Coutinho, says website

Newcastle United promises to move a lot in the next transfer windows after being bought by a consortium financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF, its acronym in English) of Saudi Arabia. After Bale and Navas, the English team added another big name to its list: Philippe Coutinho.

According to the newspaper ‘Sport’, Coutinho was already in the sights of the English club a few months ago, when the negotiation for the sale of the team began, but was vetoed. Now, with the transition complete, the English must make an offer to Barcelona for the Brazilian midfielder.

The Spanish vehicle cites that, at first, Barcelona would not oppose a possible sale of Coutinho, as it tried to negotiate the player in the last windows. Barça, however, awaits a proposal that pleases the club to continue with the negotiation. Currently, the Brazilian has an estimated market value of 30 million euros (R$ 192 million).

Philippe Coutinho was signed by Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for over 120 million euros. At Barça, however, the attacking midfielder was unable to repeat the success he had with the Reds. In all, the Brazilian has 23 goals and 14 assists in 96 matches for the culés.