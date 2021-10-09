News from France and Region

Marcos Limonti/Disclosure

Lucas Dias was the name of the game this Friday against Bauru, with 27 points

With the presence of the fans, Sesi Franca Basquete beat Bauru, by 84-63, this Friday, 8, in the gym of Poliesportivo de Franca, for the playoff of the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista. With this, the team from Franca leaves ahead of its rival in the best series of three matches, being one victory away from the competition’s decision.

According to the protocols for combating the pandemic, only 30% of the public capacity in the gym is free. The fans had been unable to attend sporting events for 1 year and a half.

The game started with strong marks from both sides. Franca risked some three-point balls, which fell, mainly with Lucas Dias, Scala and Lucas Mariano. Franca opened 13 to 5, forcing Guerrinha to ask for time. Well in the offensive sector and with a strong marking, Franca won the first quarter by 22 to 11.

The second quarter started balanced, with Bauru coming to command the score in some moments. But after two technical fouls in favor of Franca – one against Alex by complaint – Helinho Garcia’s team opened a 17-point advantage, also winning the period by 24 to 18, with 46 to 29 in the general scoreboard.

With a strong marking, the home team opened a bigger gap, winning the third quarter by 21 to 15. At that time, Lucas Dias was already Franca’s main scorer with 24 points. The general score pointed 67 to 44 for the Franco.

The last period was played with greater physical contact between the two teams, with Franca maintaining the advantage built throughout the match. The last quarter was 19 to 17 for the Guerrinha team.

The main scorers of Franca in the match were Lucas Dias, with 27 points, followed by Georginho with 16, Scala with 14 and Lucas Mariano with 12. Bauru’s top scorer was Gabriel Jaú, with 25 points. Well marked on the court, Alex scored only 6 points.

The two teams return to play this Sunday, 10, at the Pana de Pressure gymnasium, in Bauru, at 6 pm, for the second match of the semifinals.