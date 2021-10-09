Next game in the football franchise may have a completely different name

EA Games is considering new ideas.

FIFA, the annual football game of AND THE, is one of the best known franchises in the gaming world. But it could be that the next version of the game will be released with a completely different title.

The information was revealed by the studio’s executive vice president, Cam Weber, in a press release celebrating the successful launch of FIFA 2022. The new game hit consoles and PC on the day October 1st and already concentrates more than 9.1 million players.

According to Weber, reflecting on the brand’s future, the studio is considering untying its name from the international football federation, which has been the target of criticism in recent years.

“We are here to create the best experiences for football fans around the world… And as we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our football games from EA Sports. This means that we are reviewing our licensing agreements with FIFA, which is separate from other official licenses and partnerships in the football world.”



What makes it all the more interesting is to remember that the current agreement with FIFA, closed in 2013, comes to an end exactly in 2022. Considering the recent name change of its main rival, efootball (formerly known as FOOT), this seems to be the right time to invest in an own brand for the franchise.

FIFA 22 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

What did you think of the EA idea? Do you have a name suggestion for upcoming FIFAs? Be sure to comment!

