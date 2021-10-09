Neymar and Jorginho are finalists for the 2021 Golden Ball award for best player in the world | international football

The magazine “France Football” released this Friday the list of 30 finalists to the traditional Golden Ball award, after the vote of 180 international journalists. The trophy will be awarded on November 29, in a ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet, theater in Paris.

The two Brazilians in the fight are forward Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain, and midfielder Jorginho, from Chelsea, naturalized Italian and champion of the last Champions League and Euro-2020.

there was no Ballon D’Or last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last winner was the Argentine Lionel Messi, when he was still playing for Barcelona. He is the biggest winner of the award (six times: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019), which is in its 65th edition, and has the chance to win the title again.

The young Spaniard Pedri, from Barcelona, ​​also competes for the title of best under-21 player (see below), as did the French Mbappé in 2018. And the Italian Donnarumma participates in the same year in the specific dispute between the goalkeepers for the Yashin Trophy .

Candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021:

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Neymar (PSG)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Simon Kjaer (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan / Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

Of the 30 names listed, 14 now play for clubs in England, including newly signed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea. The teams with the highest number of representatives are Manchester City and Chelsea, finalists in the last Champions League, with five each.

The Golden Ball was restricted to European players until 1995. From that year until 2006, the election started to consider athletes of other nationalities who were also active in European football. From 2007 onwards, the magazine opened the choice for any footballer in the world.

France Football also released the list of 20 finalists for the women’s Ballon d’Or, pointed out by 50 journalists. The trophy among women was last awarded in 2019, for Megan Rapinoe.

In addition to candidates for the Ballon d’Or for men and women, France Football revealed 10 competitors for the Yashin Trophy (in honor of Russian Lev Yashin), for best goalkeeper of the season, and 10 for the Kopa Trophy (tribute to Frenchman Raymond Kopa) , for the best under-21 player. The Brazilian Ederson, from Manchester City, is in the fight between the goalkeepers, but there are no names from Brazil among the finalists for best youngster.

The Yashin Trophy jury was the same as the men’s Ballon d’Or, and had as the most recent winner the Brazilian Alisson. The Kopa Trophy voters were the last 32 winners of the French magazine’s top prize. Dutchman De Ligt won this title in 2019.