Nintendo improved OLED Switch joy-cons to reduce drift

Developers say analogs are constantly improving

Nintendo Developers recently stated that the company continues to improve the Joy-Cons of all versions of Nintendo Switch like aim to reduce drift. In an “Ask the Developer”, interview that Nintendo itself makes with developers of the brand, released yesterday, 7, Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita confirmed that the Nintendo Switch OLED will come with the improved Joy-cons.

“You Joy-Con have many different features, that is why we continue to make improvements that are not always visible.. Among others, The pieces of the analog stick were continuously improved since launch. and still we are working on improvements“, stated Toru Yamashita, Deputy General Manager of the Technological Development Department.

“As we always try to improve them, we investigate the Joy-Con used by customers and we repeatedly improve the wear resistance and durability“, completed the developer.

The problem

O drift us Joy-con has haunted Nintendo Switch lovers since 2017, when console was released. Basically, a wear on the analog makes the control detect an action that is not being done by whoever is using the video game. that is, the analog goes in one direction, without someone giving this command.

According to the developers, the problem is physical and it happens because the parts wear out because they are in constant contact. “For example, the car tires wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground. So, following this same premise, we ask ourselves how can we improve durability, and not only that, but how operability and durability can coexist“, he said Ko Shiota, Director and Executive Member of the Technological Development Department.



– Continues after advertising –

Second Toru Yamashita, the degree of wear depends on factors such as shape and material.. Thus, the tests are carried out with the aim of find which combination of these aspects might be more resistant.

Brazilian solution

In july this year, O Brazilian Youtuber VK channel posted a video solving the drift problem in Joy-cons definitively. Basically, the technique consists of open the controls, which violates Nintendo warranty, and add between the analog and the control housing a paper of approximately 1 mm of thickness. That will maintain the necessary pressure between the contacts and, according to him, will solve the problem.

It is worth remembering that the Nintendo has a no-cost Joy-Con exchange program if the problem of drift appear.

How to permanently fix drift of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Solution suggested by YouTube channel seems to be efficient but violates warranty





– Continues after advertising –

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Eurogamer, Wccftech, Video Games Chronicle: VGC